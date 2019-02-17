DoT seeks to assures BSNL staff on 4G ahead of strike

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon seek the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) views on administrative allocation, quantum, price and appropriate frequency band for allotting 4G spectrum to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

On the eve of a three-day strike called by BSNL employees' unions, starting on Monday, the DoT said it would consider their 'reasonable' demands and urged them not to jeopardise the organisation's interests and should strive to protect customer base and revenue by providing uninterrupted high-quality services.

In a statement here on Sunday the department said, "The DoT reiterates that positive steps are being taken by it in respect of each of these demands,"

As follow-up of the February 5 Digital Communications Commission's decision, the spectrum allotment to BSNL for providing 4G services "is being referred to TRAI", it said.

With the All India Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) giving the strike call, the government and the BSNL management are in talks with the association to address the issues raised by it.

Assuring employees, the DoT said efforts were on to make BSNL robust and financially viable.

The AUAB's demands include allotment of 4G spectrum to BSNL, benefits to executives under the 3rd Pay Revision Committee with 15 per cent fitment and to non-executives as per the 8th wage negotiations from January 1, 2017, and revision of pension for BSNL retirees from January 1, 2017.

The BSNL management has appealed employees to not resort to any agitational programme at a time when it is making efforts to enhance market share.

--IANS

