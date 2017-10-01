Dortmund remain atop the standing in German Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 1 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund kept their rivals on the distance after beating Augsburg narrowly 2-1 and Thorgan Hazard's late strike secured Monchengladbach a 2-1 win over Hannover at the seventh round in Bundesliga football league.

Borussia Dortmund reaped their fourth win in row after moving 2-1 past Augsburg on the first-half goals from Andrey Yarmolenko and Shinji Kagawa on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The "BVB" grabbed a fairy-tale start on the road as summer signing Andrey Yarmolenko protected the ball inside the box to slot home with his back heel following a corner in the 4th minute.

Augsburg remained unimpressed and levelled the scores only seven minutes later as Philipp Max' cross found Caiuby Francisco da Silva, who headed home from inside the box.

However, Dortmund remained on the front foot and restored their one-goal lead after Shinji Kagawa completed a combination with a chip over onrushing custodian Marwin Hitz with 23 minutes played.

After the restart, Augsburg took the reins and worked out a promising chance through Caiuby, who forced goalkeeper Roman Buerki to make a save in the 59th minute.

Dortmund had the chance to extend their lead against the run of the play as referee Marco Fritz awarded the visitors a penalty. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up but lobbed the ball into the arms of goalie Hitz in the 79th minute.

Augsburg dominated and pressed forward but they lacked in accuracy unable to secure one point on home soil.

With the victory, Dortmund stay on the first place after recording their sixth win of the season whereas Augsburg stay on the 5th place for the moment.

--IANS

sam/ksk