Dortmund part ways with coach Tuchel

Berlin, May 31 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund and their head coach Thomas Tuchel have mutually agreed to end their cooperation with immediate effect, the German top division football club have announced.

After two years at the sidelines, Thomas Tuchel will no longer be the head coach of the former Bundesliga champions despite a contract until June 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Unfortunately, in the current personnel constellation we have no foundation for a successful cooperation," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said in an open letter on Tuesday.

"That is why, after intense talks and many discussions, we finally decided not to continue the cooperation with the coach beyond the end of the season 2016/2017," he said.

Tuchel took the helm at Dortmund, as the successor of Juergen Klopp, in the summer 2015 to lead the team to a second place finish in the Bundesliga, into the German Cup final and the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

In his second year, Tuchel helped Dortmund enter the last eight stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Dortmund finished at the third place in the Bundesliga standings this season and lifted the German Cup following a 2-1 win over Frankfurt in the final.

"We would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff. We wish Thomas Tuchel only the very best for his future," Watzke said.

