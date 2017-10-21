Dortmund held; Leverkusen rout Monchengladbach

Berlin, Oct 21 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund settled for a 2-2 away draw on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt in a fresh setback in their Bundesliga campaign, while Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 in ninth-round action in the German football league.

After losing to Leipzig in the previous round, Dortmund appeared to get back on track at Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt when they went up 2-0 on goals by Nuri Sahin and Maximilian Philipp in the 19th and 57th minutes, respectively, reports Efe.

But they subsequently squandered that advantage when Sebastian Haller and Marius Wolf scored for Eintracht over a four-minute stretch midway through the second-half.

Despite the draw, Dortmund still hold the top spot in the Bundesliga table with 20 points, just one ahead of Leipzig, who prevailed 1-0 over Stuttgart, thanks to a first-half goal by Marcel Sabitzer.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, came storming back after an early score by Monchengladbach's Fabian Johnson, getting second-half goals from five different players: Sven Bender, Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt, Kevin Volland and Joel Pohjanpalo.

With the win, Leverkusen hold the ninth spot with 12 points, while 10th-placed Augsburg were defeated 1-2 by Hannover 96.

Although Michael Gregoritsch gave Augsburg the lead in the 33rd minute, Niclas Fullkrug's late-game brace sealed the win for Hannover, who climbed to sixth place.

