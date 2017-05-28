Dortmund coach Tuchel praises squad for German Cup triumph

Berlin, May 28 (IANS) After Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt to the German Cup football title, coach Thomas Tuchel praised his players for their performance and said his team deserved to win.

Tuchel also heaped praise on Eintracht Frankfurt saying the team played bravely which caused a lot of problems for Dortmund during Saturday night's final.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty helped Dortmund to a 2-1 victory over Frankfurt at the sold out Berlin Olympia Stadium.

"We began very brightly, with a lot of quality, created a lot of chances very early on and deservedly took the lead. But in the period that followed we gave the impression that it was ours to lose and that we were simply waiting for the final whistle," Tuchel was quoted as saying by club's official website on Sunday.

"Frankfurt played with a great deal of bravery, boldness and self-confidence, and caused us problems. They deserved to get the equaliser and managed to hit the post as well," he added.

Commenting on the substitution of winger Marco Reus, the 43-year-old said: "He injured himself in the goal and took a knock. He had to keep receiving treatment, couldn't sprint any more and had the feeling that something wasn't quite right in his knee. It was clear at half-time that he wouldn't be able to continue."

Tuchel also referred this win as one of the greatest days of his coaching career.

"Today is definitely one of the greatest days of my coaching career. But I need to process it first, it needs some time to sink in. I think that special successes are achieved when there is a special connection between a coach and his players. We have all reached our objectives and capped a special season. That can only happen if there is mutual trust," he said.

