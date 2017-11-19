Dortmund coach in danger of being sacked

Berlin, Nov 19 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund's Dutch coach Peter Bosz has to fight for his job in two crucial games this week.

According to several media reports, the 53-year-old needs to deliver satisfactory results against English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday and in the derby against national rival Schalke 04 next Saturday to secure his job, reports Xinhua news agency.

After only one point gained out of the last five Bundesliga games and the Blacks and Yellows expected to exit the Champions League as early as after the group stage, the club leaders' patience seems to come to an end.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and Sports Director Michael Zorc consider giving the former Ajax Amsterdam coach the sack, the Berlin-based tabloid Bild and the Essen-based newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung report.

