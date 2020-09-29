Dornier aircraft sent by India arrives in Male, will be used in monitoring of Maldivian waters

Male [Maldives], September 29 (ANI): The Dornier aircraft, which was requested by the Maldives from India, has arrived in the country, said the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) on Tuesday.

The aircraft will be used in surveillance and monitoring of Maldivian waters.

"The Dornier aircraft first requested by the Maldives in 2014 has arrived in the country today. The aircraft will be under the jurisdiction of the MNDF Coast Guard and will be used in surveillance and monitoring of Maldivian waters," said the MNDF in a statement.

Since 2009 the MNDF Coast Guard and Indian Navy have conducted 54 joint aerial surveillance operations to surveil and safeguard Maldivian waters, the defence force further said in a statement.

"The Dornier aircraft brought to the Maldives today will enhance the MNDF's capacity to safeguard Maldivian territory, counter transnational criminal activities, speed up reaction time in the event of maritime disasters and provide humanitarian assistance needed by Maldivians. This aircraft will be flown with MNDF flag and colours, and with MNDF pilots involved in its operation," it added.

Previously, the cargo vessel MCP Linz operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) reached anchorage at the northern Maldivian town of Kulhudhufushi on Saturday.

MCP Linz connects Tuticorin and Cochin ports in India with Kulhudhufushi and Male ports in the Maldives.

The Cargo Ferry Service is another commitment delivered by India to connect Indian and Maldivian markets, unlock the trade and investment potential between the two nations, and, strengthen people-to-people contacts for mutual prosperity. The service is a key connectivity initiative between the two countries and gives voice to the aspirations of the people of India and the Maldives. (ANI)

