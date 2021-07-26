Doritos Offers $20,000 to Australian Teen Who Found Rare Puffy Chip in Nacho Pack

A puffy chip in a pack of nachos from Doritos has brought a $20,000 reward for a teen in Australia.13-year-old girl named Rylee Stuart had posted a TikTok video featuring this rare chip that was bloated across all three of its point. She had discovered it while eating the packet of nachos.

After the video was posted online on June 11, the clip soon went viral and got over 4 million views on TikTok. Posting the clip, Rylee asked her followers if she should eat the rare chip pieces or was it too valuable for that.

The video evoked a lot of reactions from users online and people posted all kinds of reactions in the comments. Some joked that the puffy chip should be kept in a museum, while others suggested that Rylee should put it on sale on eBay.

The idea of putting the chip on sale struck a chord with Rylee and she first created a listing for $0.99 on eBay describing the chip as "puffy Dorito one of a kind." However, there were more people interested in getting the chip than one would have thought, and the people started a bid for getting the puffy Doritos. Soon the bids went up to $ 100,000, reported 9News.

Rylee said that when she saw the bids go to $10,000, she screamed out of excitement. Her family was elated with the bids and her dad joked that the chip belonged to him as he bought it.

The listing, however, was later taken down after it attracted a lot of attention online and now, Doritos has decided to offer a $20,000 reward to Rylee.

Speaking about the decision, Vandita Pandey, chief marketing officer at Doritos said that the company was impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit and wanted her to be rewarded for her creativity and love for Doritos.

