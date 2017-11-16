Doping - Kremlin says decision not to reinstate anti-doping agency "unfair"

A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision not to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA, suspended two years ago over allegations of state-sponsored doping, was unfair.

"We do not agree with such a decision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We consider it unfair and we have denied and categorically deny accusations that the use of doping had state support. This is out of the question."





