Doors still open for talks Tomar on Tikait’s ‘40 lakh tractors march’ plan

New Delhi, Feb 24 (ANI) After farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the plans for marching to Parliament with 40 lakh tractors in order to intensify pressure on the central government to withdraw the three new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar responded by saying that the government has still left its doors opened for discussions, while also underlining the previous talks. “Government of India is committed to double farmers' income and work towards agriculture's welfare. Discussions have been held many times, if they have a point to raise even now, we are ready to discuss,” Tomar told reporters in the national capital. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait while addressing a Kisan rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar today said if the government will not repeal the farm laws, then they intends to march to Parliament with 40 lakh tractors.