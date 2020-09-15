Doordarshan Turns 61! TV Broadcaster Shares Signature Tune, Nostalgic Music Video Reminding Netizens of their Childhood

Doordarshan, the autonomous public service broadcaster was founded by the Government of India was established on September 15, 1959. As Doordarshan marks its 61st anniversary on Tuesday, they have taken to Twitter sharing a video that is familiar to most of us. It is the signature tune that DD showed every time a program began. They shared it with the caption, "Celebrating 61 Glorious Years of #Doordarshan!" The tweet was quick to go viral and received over one lakh views. Doordarshan Trivia: As DD Turns 61, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About India's First Public Broadcaster.

Memories of Doordarshan is associated with the times when shows like Mahabharata, Ramayana, Chitrahaar, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Fauji, Malgudi Days, and many others glued us to our TV screens. Doordarshan was owned by the Broadcasting Ministry of India and one of Prasar Bharati's two-division. On this occasion, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter expressing his greetings on the Foundation Day of the state broadcaster. Some took to Twitter saying that Doordarshan was the Netflix of their generation. Most of them praised their programs which have become a part of their growing up memories as children.

Happy Birthday Doordarshan!

Netizens also shared their childhood memories of watching shows on Doordarshan with friends and family. Doordarshan started as an experiment on September 15, 1959, that went onto become a service in 1965, when it started beaming signals to reach television sets in and around the national capital region. By 1972, services were extended to Mumbai and Amritsar and seven other cities by 1975. We wish Doorshan a Happy 61st birthday and hope there are many more years to celebrate.