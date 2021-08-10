Doodh Duronto: Over 10 Crore Litres of Milk Transported by Special Trains From Andhra Pradesh to Delhi

Transportation of Milk through “Doodh Duronto” special trains from Renigunta of Andhra Pradesh to the National Capital has crossed ten crore litres mark. Right from the date of introduction on 26th March, 2020, these special trains were operated by South Central Railway on uninterrupted basis and till date, 2502 Milk tankers were transported through 443 trips.

Transportation of Milk by rail from Renigunta to New Delhi has been very important and crucial to meet the essential needs of the Nation. Prior to Covid-19, Milk tankers were being attached to weekly Superfast Trains to cater the milk needs of the people in New Delhi and surrounding regions.

When Lockdown was implemented in the country, to supplement the cause, South Central Railway has started unique concept of operating "Doodh Duronto" special trains by exclusively attaching Milk tankers. The Zone has been operating these trains on par with Mail express trains by covering the distance of 2300 Kms from Renigunta to H. Nizamuddin station within a reasonable time of 30 hours.

Doodh Duronto specials are run normally with 06 Milk tankers, each milk tanker having a capacity of 40,000 liters i.e., totaling to 2.40 lakh liters of milk in a train. So far, 2,502 milk tankers have been operated in 443 trips of these special trains transporting more than 10 crore liters of milk.

The Officials of Guntakal Division are in constant touch with the freight customers who are offering the loading of milk and have been attending to their requirements so that there is no hindrance in operation of the trains. Since introduction of this novel initiative, these trains have been operated continuously during peak Covid times and is also being continued further to balance the supply chain of the essential commodities.