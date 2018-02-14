We don't want to be powerful to threaten others: Rajnath Singh at Jal Mitti Rath Yatra

Home Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off 'Jal Mitti Rath Yatra' in the national capital on Wednesday. While addressing the gathering, Singh said India does not intend to evoke terror in other countries. "Hum doosre deshon mein rehne wale logon ke dil mein dehshat paida karne ke liye balwan nahi banna chahte, hum vishva guru ban na chahte hain," he said. Singh added that India does not want to be prosperous to be wealthy but it intends to focus on welfare of the world.