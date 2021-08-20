We don't want people's work to be hampered: Thackeray responds to Gadkari's letter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday responded to the letter written by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding alleged obstruction of road construction work.

A few days back, on August 14, the Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways had complained that Shiv Sena MPs were obstructing the road construction work in the state. Gadkari had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In his letter, Nitin Gadkari had warned that if this trend continues, this point will be considered while approving future road works in the state.

Today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has replied to the points of that letter. Speaking at the inauguration function of Nagpur Metro Station, the Chief Minister in Marathi said, "You too are dutiful, we are also dutiful."

Talking about this letter, the Chief Minister said, "Nitin ji, your relationship with us is a little different. You are also dutiful, we are also dutiful. We have an idea that we have also taken the teaching of Shiv Sena chief saying that we should never betray the people. They do not want to be betrayed. We do not want to let the work of the people be hampered," said the Chief Minister.

"I assure you that I will not allow anyone to interfere in the development work of the people in any way," the Chief Minister added.

In his letter, Nitin Gadkari has complained that Shiv Sena workers and office bearers are harassing the contractors by obstructing their work. In a two-page letter, Gadkari has complained that Shiv Sena MPs are obstructing the work of national highways in the state. Officers and contractors are being harassed for illegal work at three places in the ongoing national highway works in the state, which has led to the situation worsening till the work is stopped.

"If this situation persists, should the work continue? Your department should think about this," said Gadkari in the letter and added that if such a situation continues, we will reconsider approving future work of national highways in the state. (ANI)