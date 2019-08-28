Don't want others to interfere in our internal affairs as Kashmir is integral part of India: Venkaiah Naidu

While addressing a public gathering in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on August 28, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "One of our neighbours is aiding, funding and training terrorists continuously, without realising the damage they are doing to the humanity and also the damage they are going to inflict on themselves in the coming future, they should understand that." "We don't want to interfere in anybody's internal affairs. But, we don't want others also to interfere in our internal affairs by talking about Kashmir. Kashmir is an integral part of India," VP Naidu added.