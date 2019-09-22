Don't want to mix in India's internal matter: European Parliament Member on Kashmir

Herve Juvin, a member of European Parliament supported the abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government. He said, "As a member of identity of democracy group I was strongly involved in the defence of sovereignty of states. For us the Kashmir issue is an internal affair of the government of India. We don't want to mix in internal affair of India." Several activists have supported the move of Indian Parliament to revoke Article 370. They have also condemned Pakistan Government for internationalising internal matters of a country.