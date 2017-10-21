Don't want to lose due to mistakes: Brazil U-17 coach

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu on Saturday said that his team has all bases covered ahead of their crunch FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-final clash against Germany and the last thing he wants is the team to lose because of their own mistakes.

"We cannot lose for ourselves. We cannot lose for fault of ours or lack of preparation. If other team is better than us, it's ok. We accept defeat. But we cannot lose control of our minds during the match," Amadeu said on the eve of the game.

"You cannot control the result. They have to enjoy the match. You can control style of play," the 52-year old added.

Asked about the chinks in their armour, Amadeu stressed on the team's rigorous preparation for two and half years.

"Each game has its own history and they are different. Honduras 3-0) was strong in some aspects. Germany was strong in another aspect. Also ( DPR) Korea (2-0) was strong in other aspects," the Brazil U-17 coach said.

"Each team has its own characteristics. We are prepared for all situations. During our preparation, we played against teams from Europe, teams from Africa, teams from North America, Asia.

"We received teams in Brazil and went out to play away. So we tried to show these guys all situations we could for this competition.

"So they tried all situations. We played matches when we were thinking only about defensive system and then we played another match thinking about the offensive system playing one match with our wingers and we were attacking with our midfielders.

"So we have tried to play with all situations to prepare for this moment," Amadeu added.

Although a Brazil-Germany encounter at any level is a "classic", Amadeu said both outfits could resort to a balanced approach due to the stakes being so high.

"Brazil against Germany is a world classic across all ages. This is because both teams try to play attacking football and not sit back. Mostly you have great games when you see Brazil against Germany.

"Since the last round, the aim is to win. If you don't win, you don't go through. The boys have to be balanced. If they are losing the match, to reverse the situation and if they are winning to keep focused and keep winning," Amadeu said.

Brazil have been perfect so far, winning all their four matches. They have scored nine goals and leaked just once against fellow heavyweights Spain in their opener.

"You can have penalty kicks to decide the winner. They have to be prepared. We have been training for this moment since 2015. We have two and half years with the boys.

Amadeu praised the media coverage of the tournament, saying it is unprecedented for a junior meet.

"It is for the first time in the history of the U-17 World Cup that we are having such coverage. It can be life changing for this competition and also for India. You are organising perfect competition."

Amadeu brushed aside talk of being favourites and the fact that Germany could miss a few players due to injury and suspension saying all teams are prepared for a competition of the World Cup's stature.

"I don't think we have an advantage. I think all teams are prepared for competition like this.

"When you have too many matches, travel and the conditions of weather and climate...so everybody prepares for all this. you can lose a player through suspension but every team is prepared. When we prepared with 21 players, we talked about players who could do more than one role.

"Players who could play in different positions. We can lose players for injury and cards. Germany are prepared for this too I am sure," Amadeu said.

