Don't want to deal with expectations: Ricky Martin

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Singer-actor Ricky Martin says he doesn't want to deal with expectations and just wants to live in the moment.

"I don't want to deal with expectations. I can only live the moment and be satisfied with what I've done up until today," Martin said in a statement to IANS.

The actor is now starring in Ryan Murphy's "American Crime Story", which will premiere in India on Star World.

The show centers on the 1997 murder of Donatella Versace's brother and designer Gianni Versace. After returning from a morning walk, the 50-year-old was shot twice on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan and died from his wounds. Cunanan wasn't caught by police but killed himself nine days later. It also features actress Penelope Cruz.

On his stint in the show, Ricky said: "I cannot wait for the critics to (express their opinion). Yes, of course, we live for that. I'm sorry if the actor tells you they don't live for that. They're lying. Yeah we're completely egotistical.

"We know we want to know what the critics are saying. That's why we're so obsessed with social media because we want to know what the people are saying. Am I nervous? Okay, yes I'm a little bit nervous. Do I want to do more dramatic, jump into dramatic characters? Of course. But I'm here today talking to you guys. I cannot do both because it's extremely overwhelming," he added.

The show will go on air in India on April 16.

--IANS

sug/rb/vd