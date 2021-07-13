'Don't Trust UP Police, BJP', Says Akhilesh Yadav, Draws Flak

Days after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police force arrested two purported terrorists, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has come under the fire for a tart remark against the state's police.

"I cannot trust the UP Police and, especially, the BJP government," the former chief minister told reporters on Sunday, 11 July, NDTV reported.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Sunday informed that it has uncovered “a big terror module,” following arrests of two purported terrorists with links with Al-Qaeda.

The Samajwadi Party claimed that the video clip of Yadav's statement that is being widely shared on social media has been edited in a misleading manner. The political party has further asserted that Yadav had made the remark at a time when the arrests hadn't been announced.

Also Read: Ex-Bureaucrats 'Anguished' by 'Blatant Violation of Rule of Law' in UP

Yadav's Comment Draws Backlash

Amid a strained political environment in UP ahead of the forthcoming elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has drawn flak from his political opponents over his comment against the Uttar Pradesh police.

अल कायदा के आतंकियों पर भरोसा है लेकिन यूपी पुलिस पर नहीं



वाह रे तुष्टिकरण की अंधी समाजवादी राजनीति pic.twitter.com/q9vONqRh8B — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 12, 2021

It is shocking to see former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav declare that he does not trust UP Police and BJP Government.



This is same Dynast who claimed that he doesn't trust BJP Vaccine.



Whom does he trust? Pakistan Government and its Terrorists?



Will @yadavakhilesh clarify? pic.twitter.com/6cBHoSTNwM — C T Ravi ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 12, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav first had doubts about vaccine, now says can’t trust Uttar Pradesh police’s action against terrorists.



जब इन्हें किसी पर विश्वास ही नहीं है - ना प्रदेश की जनता पर, ना प्रशासन पर तो मुख्यमंत्री क्यों बनना चाह रहे है? घर बैठें। https://t.co/kJnJOeXji0 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 12, 2021

Don't understand the compulsion of TC Tipu to oppose the nation while opposing BJP.



Are they so blinded that they would even support terrori$ts ??? pic.twitter.com/Gmw4VDHtcD — Suresh Nakhua ( सुरेश नाखुआ ) (@SureshNakhua) July 12, 2021

#AkhileshYadav :



-Doesn‘t believe in Army : Demanded proof of surgical strike



-Doesn‘t believe in Indian scientists/doctors : Questioned vaccines



-Doesn‘t believe in Police : Questioning the arrest of Al-Qaeda Terrorists



In his Hate of Modi govt, He has become Anti-National — ROHIT CHAHAL (@rohit_chahal) July 12, 2021

Also Read: The System That Silences Rape: Tracking 4 Sexual Assault Survivors in UP's Banda

Story continues

The ATS Bust

The ATS on Sunday, 11 July, said that Uttar Pradesh (ATS UP) had uncovered “a big terror module”, following arrests of two purported terrorists with links to the Al-Qaeda.

Two men, Minaz Ahmad and Maseeruddin, both residents of Lucknow, have been arrested as part of the operation, reported NDTV, citing the police.

“ATS UP has uncovered a big terror module. The team has arrested two terrorists linked with al-Qaeda's Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Cache of arms, explosive materials recovered,” ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, reported ANI.

He added, "The terror activities were being run from Peshawar and Quetta on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border."

ATS UP informed that on the directions of Halmandi, Minaz Ahmad and Maseeruddin were planning to attack important places, monuments and crowded areas in several cities of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on 15 August.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)

Also Read: ATS UP Busts 'Big Terror Module', Nabs 2 For Alleged Al-Qaeda Links

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.'Don't Trust UP Police, BJP', Says Akhilesh Yadav, Draws FlakCOVID-19 Third Wave: Imperfect, Inadequate Data May Mislead Predictions . Read more on Politics by The Quint.