Don't think Pakistan would dare to do Kargil again: General Bipin Rawat

Days ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief of Indian Army General Bipin Rawat, on Friday, said that it is unlikely that Pakistan would dare to carry out a Kargil-like misadventure again. Rawat said in response to a question on whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration. He further added, "There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas." He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate 20 years of Operation Vijay, India's war against Pakistan in Kargil.