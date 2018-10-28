Don't stop dreaming: Jackky Bhagnani urges youth

Shillong, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Jackky Bhagnani, who attended the sixth edition of the Young Leaders Connect Conclave here, urged the youth to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

An actor-producer, Jackky was one of the key speakers at the conclave where he shared his thoughts. The central theme of the conclave here on Saturday was 'Made in Northeast' and was hosted by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Jackky said: "Just don't stop dreaming. The bigger you dream, the higher your chances are of achieving it. Our nation is full of talented youngsters and if encourage them and keep them as the centre of the focus, we can grow and prosper at an unmatchable pace.

"The youngsters are the future of the country, so dream big, work hard and make India proud."

The event drew prominent personalities from business, politics, academia, sports, music and culture. Those in attendance included Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, retired football star Bhaichung Bhutia and model Ketholeno Kense.

Sangma said the aim of the conclave was to create avenues and opportunities for the youth in the northeast.

