Don't regret choosing football over cricket: Defender Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Sometimes life is defined by choosing the less traveled road, for Jitendra Singh the crossroads between cricket and football led the defender to chose the less traveled road - football.

"There is not a single day that I regret choosing football. I am happy that I chose football and look where I am today. I am proud that I get to represent my nation and that is what any athlete could ever ask for", Jitendra quips.

Football has defined Jitendra Singh's life so much so that the tall defender "even dream about football when I sleep", but it was his family who taught him to dream football.

"My father is a watchman and my mother does tailoring but that did not stop my brother to play football. My brother is an inspiration for me, a motivation that keeps me going through tough times"

"I remember he (his brother) used to take me to the field to play football and that is how I got passionate for the game. Currently he plays for United Sports Club (Kolkata League) and I aspire to be like him."

"My family has always been supportive of me playing football. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today", sums up Jitendra in a line.

One can perhaps say that Jitendra Singh's family is a family of footballers. "My little brother started playing because of me. He is small but he is trying to get better every day, he reminds me of myself when I started playing football with my elder brother"

Jitendra Singh hopes that the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India inspires more kids like his brothers. "This (FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India) is a very good platform for India to boost football's growth. I am privileged to be a part of the setup"

Almost out of the context, Jitendra opines, "I have to work hard, very hard and become a good player so that I can represent the Senior National Team."(ANI)