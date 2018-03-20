We don't have qualified players for Women's IPL: Mithali Raj

Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj conducted PC on paytm women Tri -series (India, England and Australia) in Mumbai. While talking to the press about Women's IPL she agreed that India's Women Cricket team does not have qualified players. "I think it is important to have qualified players for IPL. As I mentioned, India itself needs more quality players, once we have those many people, it would be wise enough to have an IPL," she said. Tri-series match will start from 22 March and continue till 31 March.