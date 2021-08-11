'Don't Get into Petty Politics': BJP vs Siddaramaiah Over Suggestion to Rename K'taka's Indira Canteens

Amid the ruling BJP’s attempt to change the name of Karnataka’s infamous Indira canteens, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress and BJP leaders indulged in a Twitter spar on Saturday. Ex-CM Siddaramaiah asked the BJP government not to get into ‘petty politics’ over the same issue.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi on Twitter asked the state’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to rechristen Indira Canteens- a flagship programme launched by the previous Congress-led government to provide food to economically backward people.

“Request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename Indira Canteens across Karnataka as ‘Annapoorneshwari Canteen’ at the earliest. Don’t see any reason why Kannadigas should be reminded of the dark days of Emergency while they are having food,” Ravi tweeted.

Responding to the suggestion, former CM Siddaramaiah stated, “It has been a tradition to name roads & govt buildings after National leaders,” adding “Will @BJP4India govt rename the stadium which is named after @narendramodi? Flyover named after Deendayal Upadhyay & City Bus corporation named after Vajpayee? Will BJP rename these?”

He explained why the initiative was named after former PM, “Smt Indira Gandhi initiated reforms to eliminate poverty & implemented Land reforms act. To honour her for the contribution, the canteen was named after her. What is wrong in remembering her contribution?” he tweeted.

He also questioned the incumbent government’s move to rename the Khel Ratna Award and removing the reference to Rajiv Gandhi. Meanwhile. other party members also slammed BJP’s Ravi, “ It is not Indira Canteen but your evil mindset that needs a change,” Congress’ Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

“C T Ravi, who is like an ambassador of hatred, has pressured the CM to change the name of Indira Canteen. If the hunger of poor people is quenched just by changing the name, I do not have any objection. The BJP government has held back the grant to Indira Canteen. What needs to change is C T Ravi’s evil mindset and not the name of Indira Canteen,” Rao added.

