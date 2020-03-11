Don't need lessons from failed state: India lambasts Pak for raking up Kashmir at UNHRC

India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan for peddling its narrative on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council, remarking that the country "cannot mislead the international community" on the matter while continuing to use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy against India. Exercising the right to reply at the 43rd session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Rachita Bhandari, Director, (Indo-Pacific-I), MEA, said that the Jammu and Kashmir -- which was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India -- has begun its march to peace and prosperity despite Pakistan's repeated attempts to derail the process. Bhandari remarked that a robustly functional and vibrant democracy like India could well do without lessons from a failed State like Pakistan "whose own people have never ever enjoyed either true democracy or human rights".