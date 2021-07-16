Don't Know Anything About Leadership Change: Yediyurappa After Meeting PM

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, 16 July, amid questions over his leadership in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying, "I don't know anything about leadership change, you have to say (to media). During my discussion with PM Modi, I requested him to permit to carry out development works in the state."

His visit comes as the present Karnataka government completes two years this month, formed after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government.

The Karnataka CM is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, before going back to Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa is accompanied by his son BY Vijayendra on his visit to the national capital.

Also Read: Cabinet Reshuffle: Nod to Yediyurappa Opponents of Karnataka, TN Kongu Leader

Leadership Questions

Earlier on Friday, Yediyurappa, along with the chief ministers of five other states, had participated in a video conference with the PM to discuss COVID-19 management.

The Karnataka CM has been facing criticism from his own party members, feeding into speculation of a possible change in leadership in the state.

In June, Yediyurappa had asserted that there was 'no political crisis at all'. "What is happening is just because one or two people (legislators) are saying something in the media, it is creating misunderstanding...these one or two people speaking against me is not new, they have been doing it since the beginning and it is getting highlighted," he was quoted as saying.

Story continues

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)

Also Read: 'Hold Your Thoughts': BJP, Cong Spar Over Population Policy in Karnataka

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Don't Know Anything About Leadership Change: Yediyurappa After Meeting PMAs UP Prepares Population Control Bill, Fragrance of Polls is Kaafi Real . Read more on Politics by The Quint.