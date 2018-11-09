Don't judge Virat Kohli: Anubhav Sinha urges people

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Amidst growing criticism India skipper Virat Kohli is facing for his 'leave India' comment to a fan, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has come out in support of the cricketer and asked people not to judge him.

"It is ok guys. Virat is a young lad. Got agitated. Yes there could've been a more gracious answer but don't judge him for this. In any case sending people to other countries is in vogue these days," the "Mulk" director tweeted on Friday.

Kohli, who launched the 'Virat Kohli Official App' on his 30th birthday on Monday, faced the backlash after his reaction to a fan, who confessed his preference for English and Australian cricketers over Kohli's blue brigade.

"He (Virat) is an overrated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians," the fan wrote.

Kohli admitted that he was not personally affected by the criticism but pointed out that if someone does not like Indian players while living in India then they should not be living in the country.

"I don't think you should live in India. Go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me. I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right," Kohli replied.

Later, Kohli reacted to trolls and criticism saying, he is "all for freedom of choice".

"I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I'm all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all," Kohli said in a message on his official Twitter handle.

