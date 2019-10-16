Don't need interference from across border on Kashmir issue: Shashi Tharoor in Serbia

Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the 141st Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union in Serbia's Belgrade. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was also one of the members in the delegation. While addressing the session, Tharoor slammed Pakistan and said, "Pakistan has raised an issue internal to India. Indian delegation rejects outright and strongly condemns such references...Don't need interference from across the border. Jammu and Kashmir is the integral part of India."