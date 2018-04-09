Don't hype boundary row, work with us: China tells India

Beijing, April 9 (IANS) China on Monday told India not to hype up the boundary dispute and work with Beijing to maintain peace in the border areas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the comment after Chinese troops reportedly objected to Indian troops' patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh.

"I am not aware of the detailed information on the (current) situation on China-India. China's position on China-India boundary is consistent and clear cut. The Chinese government never recognizes the so-called Arunachal Pradesh," Geng said.

"China and India are engaged in consultation and negotiation to resolve the border issues and to pursue and fair and just solution that is acceptable to both sides.

"Pending the resolution of the issue, we hope both sides can abide by the agreements. Instead of hyping the issues, India should work with China to uphold peace and tranquility in the area," he said.

According to a report, China's military last month accused Indian troops of entering Chinese territory. The Indian side rejected the charges.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as its own and calls it South Tibet.

