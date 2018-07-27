We don't get to hear music like 'Abhimaan' had: Big B

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday reminisced the music and production of his and wife Jaya's evergreen film "Abhimaan", which has clocked 45 years since its release.

"July 27 is 45 years of our film Abhimaan'... Our because Jaya and I though not still married, jointly produced it. But by the time of the last shot of the film, we were married and somehow gave over the joint production to our respective secretaries," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial narrates a story about Subir, a popular singer, who encourages his wife Uma to take up a career in singing too. However, there's trouble in their paradise when Uma's popularity surpasses his own.

"Abhimaan" is still remembered for melodious songs like "Ab to hai tumse", "Tere mere milan ki yeh raina", "Teri bindiya re", "Piya bina piya bina" and "Meet na mila re mann ka".

"We do not get to hear such music as in the film, now... Each strain was an act of sheer musical genius by the legendary S.D. Burman," Big B said.

He recounted rare occasions that Jaya and he had to be present with Burman during a few sessions of the sittings when he composed the evergreen tracks for the film.

"... and when he sang Sun mere bandhu re' used as a background score during the most sensitive portion of the film by Hrishida, the hair stood on end."

Amitabh, 75, said the movie did well in India, but performed "the best" in Colombo, Sri Lanka "for several years apparently".

Big B is currently in Sofia, Bulgaria, shooting for "Brahmastra".

"45 years from now hopefully some of the members from production shall reminisce and run through the times of the time of the making of Brahmastra'," he said.

--IANS

rb/sed