Don't expect to be at top if you intent to play international cricket for long time: Kieron Pollard

Mumbai, Dec 12 (ANI): India won the third T-20I match by 67 runs against West Indies in Mumbai on December 11. The 'Men in Blue' have won the T-20I series by 2-1. While addressing the post match press conference, the skipper of West Indies Cricket Team, Kieron Pollard said, "When you lead a team in terms of what you want to apply, your plans, you want to be thinking 2-3 overs in front. In cricket, sometimes you take chance and it works but sometimes it doesn't." "Sitting in different dressing rooms with a lot of legends and listening to them talking about cricket that how they prepare and go about in different situations. Even if I am not the captain then also I think what we could do to be one step ahead of the opposition," he added. "If you intent to play international cricket for long time then don't expect to be at high only as you will going to have some low time as well and this is how you bounce back in any situation," Pollard further stated.