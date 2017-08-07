Don't expect my Man Utd scoring record to be broken: Rooney

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 7 (ANI): Former Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney feels that his goal-scoring record at the club will remain intact and will not be broken any time in the near future.

Rooney, who netted 253 goals in a span of 13 years at the club, says players don't stay long enough at one club any more to be able to score that many goals.

He left United for Everton this summer after 13 seasons at the club.

The former Red Devils' striker, who beat Bobby Charlton's previous record to claim the honour, said: "You never know, if they get someone like Messi or Ronaldo the record might get broken!"

"But I think that in football now, players don't really tend to stay at clubs for that long. The only way I can see it being broken is if someone stays for the same period of time that I did," Sport24 quoted Rooney as saying.

The 31-year-old further said that it was "fantastic" for him to leave a mark behind at the club.

"It is fantastic to have left that mark behind. It is a great legacy to have left. I left United with great memories. It was a successful time for the club and it was great for me," said Rooney.

"I loved it there. I loved working with the players but it was the right time for me to move on and I feel I have certainly made the right decision in coming here," he added. (ANI)