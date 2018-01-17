We don't determine playing 11 from results: Virat Kohli

India bit the dust in the second test match against the protease, this time in Centurion, Johannesberg, where India failed to chase down 286 runs losing the three matches test series by 2-0. South African jinx continues to burden the team and several cricket fans and experts raised question on Indian team selection for the tour. Virat Kohli, while addressing the media after the loss, asserted that it's not the results that determine the team. The team completely believes in each other and you cannot pin point on a particular ideal team for winning the matches. It's all part of the game and he does not bend on that opinion, the Indian skipper added. The last test between India and South Africa will commence in Leeds on January 24 followed by One Day International series next month.