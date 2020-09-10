Don't take coronavirus lightly; people need to wear face masks: PM

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people not to take coronavirus lightly and follow the rule of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing till scientists develop a vaccine.

'I have certain expectations from you. That is to follow the rule of wearing a mask and Do Gaj ki Doori (a distance of two yards).

'Be safe and remain healthy. Take care of senior citizens in the family. These things are important. Do not take coronavirus lightly,' Modi said.

Modi also said, till scientists develop a vaccine for COVID-19, 'this social vaccine is the best way to save ourselves from coronavirus. This is the only solution.' He was addressing the national launch of Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and several other initiatives in Bihar via video conference.

The Prime Minister also asked people not to spit in public places.

The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. PTI LUX MJH DRR DRR