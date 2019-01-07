Don't believe in military solutions: Norway PM on Kashmir issue

The Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg on military deployment in Jammu and Kashmir said that she personally does not believe in military solutions to a problem. "I believe in peaceful solutions and participation of women and youth in it. You can have victory with use of military but you will still have problems, not only in Kashmir but everywhere", she added. "It has to be Pakistan and India to decide time to when to talk about things," she further said. PM Erna Solberg is in on a three-day official visit to India.