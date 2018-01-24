We have done everything, it's now time for people to decide: Shahid Kapoor on Padmaavat release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat will hit the theatres across India on Thursday and thecritique has applauded the movie. One of the lead actors of the movie Shahid Kapoor feels that the movie is a very important on for his career as he worked hard to essay his role in the movie. During HT Awards, he said that the team has worked very hard and has done everything for the movie and now it's now for the people to decide.