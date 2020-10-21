Donald Trump's tax records reveal China bank account, shed light on unsuccessful business pursuits

President Donald Trump and his allies have tried to paint the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, as soft on China, in part by pointing to his son's business dealings there.

Senate Republicans produced a report asserting, among other things, that Biden's son Hunter "opened a bank account" with a Chinese businessman, part of what it said were his numerous connections to "foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe."

But Trump's own business history is filled with overseas financial deals, and some have involved the Chinese State. He spent a decade unsuccessfully pursuing projects in China, operating an office there during his first run for president and forging a partnership with a major government-controlled company.

And it turns out that China is one of only three foreign nations " the others are Britain and Ireland " where Trump maintains a bank account, according to an analysis of the president's tax records, which were obtained by The New York Times.

The foreign accounts do not show up on Trump's public financial disclosures, where he must list personal assets, because they are held under corporate names. The identities of the financial institutions are not clear.

The Chinese account is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management LLC, which the tax records show paid $188,561 in taxes in China while pursuing licensing deals there from 2013 to 2015.

The tax records do not include details on how much money may have passed through the overseas accounts, though the Internal Revenue Service does require filers to report the portion of their income derived from other countries. The British and Irish accounts are held by companies that operate Trump's golf courses in Scotland and Ireland, which regularly report millions of dollars in revenue from those countries. Trump International Hotels Management reported just a few thousand dollars from China.

In response to questions from The Times, Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organisation, said the company had "opened an account with a Chinese bank having offices in the United States in order to pay the local taxes" associated with efforts to do business there. He said the company had opened the account after establishing an office in China "to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia."

"No deals, transactions or other business activities ever materialized and, since 2015, the office has remained inactive," Garten said. "Though the bank account remains open, it has never been used for any other purpose."

Garten would not identify the bank in China where the account is held. Until last year, China's biggest State-controlled bank rented three floors in Trump Tower, a lucrative lease that drew accusations of a conflict of interest for the president.

China continues to be an issue in the 2020 presidential campaign, from the president's trade war to his barbs over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. His campaign has tried to portray Biden as a "puppet" of China who, as vice-president, misread the dangers posed by its growing power.

Trump has also sought to tar his opponent with overblown or unsubstantiated assertions about Hunter Biden's business dealings there while his father was in office.

"He's like a vacuum cleaner " he follows his father around collecting," Trump said recently, referring to Biden's son. "What a disgrace. It's a crime family."

In a misleading claim amplified by surrogates like his son Donald Trump Jr and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the president has said the younger Biden "walked out of China" with $1.5 billion after accompanying his father on an official trip in 2013.

Numerous news articles and fact-checking sites have explained that the huge figure was actually a fundraising goal set by an investment firm in which Hunter Biden obtained a 10 percent stake after his father left office. The firm did receive financial backing from a large State-controlled bank, but it is not clear the fundraising target was ever met, and there is no evidence Hunter Biden received a large personal payout.

As for the former vice-president, his public financial disclosures, along with the income tax returns he voluntarily released, show no income or business dealings of his own in China. However, there is ample evidence of Trump's efforts to join the myriad American firms that have long done business there " and the tax records for him and his companies that were obtained by The Times offer new details about them.

