Donald Trump's presence in 'Howdy, Modi!' event shows relevance of PM Modi: Avinder Chawla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Sikh community in Houston on September 22. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. While speaking to ANI, Sitting Commissioner Avinder Chawla said,"We submitted a memorandum and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor.""President Donald Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy, Modi!), shows how important a leader PM Modi is," Chawla added. PM is scheduled to address the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event on September 22 at the NRG Stadium which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.