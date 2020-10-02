Donald Trump's COVID-19 Positive Tweet Gets Lot of 'Scary' Replies With Weird Pics, Know All About Amharic Language And What The Text Means

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19 today. The President took to Twitter to inform everyone that he and his wife will begin quarantine process immediately. He also assured they will get through it together. The big news spread wide on social media but most replies on Trump's tweet were 'scary'. There are numerous replies in a native Amharic language from Ethiopia which has its distinct font. The replies look more scary because the attached pictures along with indeed look outwardly and mysterious. With so many replies of the same manner, people on social media are also wondering what is happening in replies of Trump's tweet. Let us know more about the Amharic language and what does the text translate to.

Donald Trump's closest advisors, Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The President and his wife Melania were awaiting their reports for COVID-19 test which came out to be positive. This morning Trump tweeted, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" And while many people wished him well for a speedy recovery, some replies on the tweets were eye-catching. Even other netizens are wondering what the replies mean.

Check Donald Trump's Tweet Here:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020



Here Are The 'Scary' Looking Replies:

my prayer, ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከመዳን በላይ ናት እናም ሰላምን ወይም ሥቃይን አታውቅም ፣ የንስሐ ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ አብቅቷል ፣ ምክንያቱም ኃጢአቶችህ ከማንኛውም ተልእኮ የላቀ ስለሆነ ፣ መጨረሻው ቀርቧል ፣ የኃጢአት መርከቦች pic.twitter.com/tALANRSGQK — bea (@kylloren) October 2, 2020





የሺህ አጋንንት ኃይል በሰውነትዎ ውስጥ ኢንቬስት ሲያቋርግ ሳንባ ለመቁረጥ ይቆረጣል ፣ ኃጢአትዎ ይቅር አይባልም ፣ መቅሰፍቱ በጣም ጥልቅ የሆኑትን ጨለማ ምስጢሮችዎን ያውቃል ፡፡ የጨለማዎቹ ምሽቶች በእኛ ላይ ናቸው ፡፡ pic.twitter.com/hZldmdx498 — @JDBAHER5 (@jdbaher5) October 2, 2020



Creepy Images

ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከመዳን በላይ ናት እናም ሰላምን ወይም ሥቃይን አታውቅም ፣ የንስሐ ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ አብቅቷል ፣ ምክንያቱም ኃጢአቶችህ ከማንኛውም ተልእኮ የላቀ ስለሆነ ፣ መጨረሻው ቀርቧል ፣ የኃጢአት መርከቦች pic.twitter.com/WXceg5wZ8q — blip blop🧨💥ʲᵏ⁷ (@BATTIEZFLYZ) October 2, 2020



What is Happening?

ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከመዳን በላይ ናት እናም ሰላምን ወይም ሥቃይን አታውቅም ፣ የንስሐ ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ አብቅቷል ፣ ምክንያቱም ኃጢአቶችህ ከማንኛውም ተልእኮ የላቀ ስለሆነ ፣ መጨረሻው ቀርቧል ፣ የኃጢአት መርከቦች pic.twitter.com/YRnVSCWh0L — sammy dub (@samuel_weebster) October 2, 2020





Check Pic of Similar Replies

Replies to Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There are many such replies in the same language with weird images accompanying them.

Here's The Text Translation of Replies:

Your sinful soul is beyond salvation and you know no peace or pain, only the cold of repentance is over, because your sins are greater than any mission, the end is near, the ships of sin.

Most of these tweets have the same translation, but we are not sure what exactly it is referenced from. Let us know more about the Amharic language.

Amharic Language And Who Speaks This?

The text that we see is Amharic language, which is one of the two main languages of Ethiopia. It is also called as Amarinya or Kuchumba, Amarinya also spelled Amharinya and Amarigna. It is spoken principally in the central highlands of the country. It is an Ethio-Semitic language. This language serves as a working language of Ethiopia along with other states within Ethiopian federal system. Amharic is second-most commonly spoken Semitic language in the world after Arabic. Amharic has been the working language of courts, language of trade and everyday communications, the military, since the late 12th century and remains the official language of Ethiopia today. It is also considered a holy language by Rastafari religion.

So what do the replies on Trump's tweet signify is not exactly clear. Over the last few months, several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19, including the National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. We hope the US President and his wife Melania have a speedy recovery. The presidential election campaigns are likely to take a hit following this update.