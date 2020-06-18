Donald Trump 'Wanted To Give Kim Jong Un A Copy Of Rocket Man'

Donald Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton has made a series of explosive allegations against the president in his new book, describing Trump as “stunningly uninformed”.

The US justice department has filed an emergency restraining order against Bolton in a bid to block the book, ‘The Room Where It Happened’, claiming it could cause “serious damage” to national security.

But parts of the book have already been leaked to US newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has written a book about Donald Trump More

Among Bolton’s allegations is one that the president was unaware the UK was a nuclear power.

Here’s a round-up of the biggest claims from the book so far:

The president ‘didn’t know the UK was a nuclear power ’

Then-prime minister Theresa May with Donald Trump and Melania Trump during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common in Portsmouth. More

The UK is supposed to be one of the USA’s closest allies – but Bolton claims Trump wasn’t even aware the nation is a nuclear power.

According to the Washington Post, Bolton alleges that in a meeting with then-prime minister Theresa May in 2018, a British official referred to the UK as a “nuclear power”.

Trump then asked: “Oh, are you a nuclear power?” Bolton insists that the comment “was not intended as a joke”.

Trump thought Finland was part of Russia

Donald Trump, left, and Russia's president Vladimir Putin More

According to Bolton, geography isn’t the president’s strong suit either.

Story continues