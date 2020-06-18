Donald Trump 'Wanted To Give Kim Jong Un A Copy Of Rocket Man'

Donald Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton has made a series of explosive allegations against the president in his new book, describing Trump as “stunningly uninformed”.
The US justice department has filed an emergency restraining order against Bolton in a bid to block the book, ‘The Room Where It Happened’, claiming it could cause “serious damage” to national security.
But parts of the book have already been leaked to US newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times.
Among Bolton’s allegations is one that the president was unaware the UK was a nuclear power.
Here’s a round-up of the biggest claims from the book so far:
The president ‘didn’t know the UK was a nuclear power ’
The UK is supposed to be one of the USA’s closest allies – but Bolton claims Trump wasn’t even aware the nation is a nuclear power.
According to the Washington Post, Bolton alleges that in a meeting with then-prime minister Theresa May in 2018, a British official referred to the UK as a “nuclear power”.
Trump then asked: “Oh, are you a nuclear power?” Bolton insists that the comment “was not intended as a joke”.
Trump thought Finland was part of Russia
According to Bolton, geography isn’t the president’s strong suit either.
In the book, he reportedly alleges that Trump once asked whether Finland – which is home to around 5.5 million people – was part of Russia.
Trump asked China’s president for a favour to boost his reelection chances
But it is not just Trump’s blunders that are chronicled in Bolton’s new book – there are some more serious allegations.
The former national security adviser claims that Trump asked Chinese president Xi Jinping to help him win reelection in 2020 by purchasing agricultural products from key US. states.
In an excerpt of his book published in The Wall Street Journal, Bolton wrote that the president was “pleading with Xi to ensure he’d...