As Donald Trump questions his opponent’s health, US President finds his own under scrutiny

Washington: For much of his life, President Donald Trump has promoted himself as a virtual superman who has endless energy, needs little sleep, rarely gets sick and excelled at sports in his youth. As he once dictated in a statement put out in the name of an agreeable doctor, he is "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency".

So as Trump seeks to become the oldest individual ever elected to the office for a second term, recent questions about his mental and physical condition have sent him into paroxysms of pique. They have complicated his own efforts to question the health of his challenger and fellow septuagenarian, former US vice president Joe Biden.

The president elevated the issue this week by taking the bait of a critic's tweet and denying that he had "mini-strokes" last year around the time of a mysterious trip to the hospital. But Trump only raised more questions when he could not keep his explanations for that hospital visit straight. He wrote that it "was to complete my yearly physical" " contrary to how he explained it at the time, when he said it was "phase one of my yearly physical" to be completed later.

The matter comes up a couple of months after Trump's appearance at a commencement ceremony at the US Military Academy at West Point provoked speculation because he had trouble lifting a water glass to his lips, requiring him to use two hands, and he seemed especially tentative walking down a ramp as if afraid he might fall. He bristled at the talk and ridiculed the idea that he had any trouble that day. He has since boasted that he has aced a dementia test showing that "I'm cognitively there."

Just last week, in an interview with The New York Times, Trump volunteered without being asked that he was in strong shape. "I feel good," he said. "I think I feel better than I did four years ago."

The question of presidential health has sometimes played an important role in election contests, but rarely has it seemed more acute than this year as Trump, 74, squares off against Biden, 77, who would be the oldest person ever elected president and has sometimes verbally stumbled.

The president has repeatedly suggested that Biden suffers from some form of decline like dementia without using the word and twice in the past week falsely asserted without any evidence whatsoever that the former vice president was on drugs. It was a repeat of a similar tactic Trump used against Hillary Clinton in their campaign four years ago.

"He's on some kind of an enhancement, in my opinion," Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired Tuesday night, contending that he and Biden should both take drug tests before their debates this fall, just as he challenged Clinton to do in 2016. Like Clinton, Biden has ignored the proposal.

The president's trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland in November remains the subject of questions. In a new book, Donald Trump v. the United States, Michael S Schmidt, a Times reporter, writes that word went out that day for US vice president Mike Pence to be on standby in case the president underwent a procedure requiring anesthesia.

Reports on the book prompted Joe Lockhart, a White House press secretary under former US president Bill Clinton, to pose a question this week on Twitter: "Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?"

Trump first saw the reports about Pence on "standby" leading newscasts in the morning, and at some point someone gave him an article or a series of tweets that included Lockhart's. Angered, the president complained to aides that he really had been going for a physical and that the story about Pence was not true. He blasted out a tweet denying that he had "a series of mini-strokes" " oddly disputing something a little different from the stroke Lockhart asked about " and instructed the White House physician to follow with a statement confirming it.

Trump's campaign then followed with a statement calling on CNN to fire Lockhart as a contributor for "knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump's health". In the same statement, the campaign pushed its own conspiracy theory about Biden's health, describing him as "somebody who truly has lost a step". Late Tuesday night, Trump returned to Twitter to declare that "Mike Pence was never put on standby."

