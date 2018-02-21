Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Trump Towers' in Pune

Donald Trump Jr. launched the 'Trump Towers' in Pune on Wednesday. The 23-storey tower is located in Kalyani Nagar. Trump Jr. is on a visit to India during which he was scheduled to meet Indian investors and business leaders in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram respectively. According to business partners in India, many units in the Trump Towers are selling about 30 percent per square foot higher than the current market rates. Trump Jr.'s visit to India is expected to reinforce the trend. India is Trump Organisation's biggest international market, and currently three real estate projects are underway in Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram. Trump Jr.'s visit to India comes after his sister, Ivanka, visited Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.