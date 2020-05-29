Donald Trump Announces 'Termination' of US Relationship With WHO, Continues Tirade Against China

Washington, May 30: US President Donald Trump announced the termination of United States' relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) over the latter's alleged mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. Trump, in his press briefing, reiterated the charge that WHO's alleged cover-up of COVID-19 in China turned the epidemic into a pandemic.

Also Read | Mumbai: 99-Year-Old Woman Helps Migrant Workers By Preparing Food Packets Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitterati Laud Her Efforts; Watch Video

"China has total control over WHO despite only paying $40 million a year compared to what US has been paying which is approx $450 million a year. Because they have failed to make requested and needed reforms today we will be terminating our relationship with WHO," Trump said.

The President claimed that the amount would instead be used in strengthening America's medical research and mechanism to combat diseases. He added that the decision could had been avoided if WHO would had turned more transparent and adopted the reforms suggested by his administration.

Also Read | US, Britain Urge China to Address Concerns on Hong Kong at UN Meeting: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020

Watch Trump Announced US Pullout from WHO

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/rHkqoxJLHU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020





In another major announcement, Trump said his administration would be placing a ban on select-Chinese nationals who are part of research institutes and academia in the US. "Today I will sign a proclamation to ban certain Chinese nationals identified as a threat," he said.

Trump also blamed China of usurping the autonomy of Hong Kong by passing the Hong Kong National Security Bill. The President called it a violation of the treaty which Hong Kong had inked with Britain and China in 1997 - that promised a free and autonomous status to the island-city. "China has replaced its promised formula of 'One Country, Two Systems' with 'One Country, One System.'," he said.