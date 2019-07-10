Donald Trump again attacks Indian tariffs on American goods

US President Donald Trump lashed out at India once again on Tuesday, saying that the country "has long had a field day" with tariffs and it was "no longer acceptable". His tweet was the latest in what many analysts have called a fledgling trade war that have seen the two major economies clash over import tariffs on each other's products. The comment comes just before India and US are set to resume their bilateral trade talks, with senior officials of the United States Trade Representative visiting New Delhi next week.