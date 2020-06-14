Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President

Washington, June 14: United States President Donald Trump, arguably one of the most influential persons in the world, was born on this date in the year 1946. Hi family, relatives and unprecedented number of supporters across America and abroad would be wishing well for him on his 74th birthday. In this crucial election year, it is worth visiting five of the lesser known facts related to Trump.



Once a Democrat: Even as Trump, over the past few months, has constantly ridiculed his political rivals as "Do Nothing Democrats" or "DND", he was once part of the same Democratic Party. Between 2001 to 2009, he was registered as a Democrat owing to "several friends" he had in the party. In 2010, he switched to the Republican Party saying that his heart has always sided with the Republicans.

WWE Stint: Few outside the circle of wrestling fans are aware that Trump had participated in the Wrestlemania flagship show of sports entertainment company WWE in 2007. Trump was scripted to be involved in an angle with the company's chairman Vince McMahon. Both the billionaires chose the wrestlers to compete on their behalf. After the wrestler backed by Trump emerged victorious, he clean shaved McMahon's head as part of the match stipulations.

One-Time Tax Proposal: Trump pitched a radical idea in 1999, according to which the individuals with a cumulative wealth of more than $10 million should pay a one-time tax of 14.25 percent. This would have raised an amount of $5.7 trillion which was sufficient to wipe out the US national debt at the time.

Encashed 13 Cent Cheque: Satirical publication Spy Magazine decided to play a prank on the rich in year 1990, by sending a selected group of billionaires a cheque of 13 cents. Of the 13 super-rich who were sent a cheque of mere $0.13, only Trump and Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabia arms dealer, encashed the same.

Applied For 'You're Fired' Patent: Trump's stint with reality television is not an unknown fact. But what few must be aware of is that Trump attempted to claim copyright for a highly popular catchphrase used by him in a TV show called The Apprentice. The contestants in the show vied for a chance to work under billionaires. To those who were eliminated, Trump would tell them "You're Fired!". After the catchphrase turned popular, Trump reportedly filed a trademark application.

Trump, whose ascent to power came as a shock to several observers of the US polity, faces a stiff challenge in November this year when the presidential elections are scheduled. He faces Joe Biden of the Democratic Party in a contest which comes amid peak unemployment, racial justice protests and raging criticism of his handling to the coronavirus crisis.