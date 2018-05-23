Donald Glover impressed with Emilia Clarke

Los Angeles, May 23 (IANS) Actor Donald Glover is impressed with his "Solo: A Star Wars Story" co-star Emilia Clarke and says she is super talented.

"Emilia's incredible. I just did a bunch of stunts with her. She gives like a million per cent on everything and she has such control too," Glover said in a statement to IANS.

"It was really cool to see the control that she had on set as far as like the movements and getting your attention in certain parts. I was very impressed. She's super talented," he added.

Glover will be seen playing the role of Lando in the film.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tells the story of how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 "Star Wars". The film is the second anthology film after 2016's "Rogue One". The project is directed by Ron Howard.

It also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany. The film will release in India on May 25.

"My first impression of the script was that it had everything you would expect a script this big to have and need. A lot of heart and understanding of why people do things.

"I felt like it hit the sweet spot of being something that everybody could understand, but also being true to the world. Not necessarily our world, but very specific to human nature, which I really liked," the actor said.

Glover had fun working with Ehrenreich.

"Alden's made it his own. I'm really impressed by him. It is cool to see Alden on screen; he is very charismatic. Alden plays young Han as he is still figuring things out, and that is so endearing, and such a great part.

"It is cool to see this character all wide eyed about the nastiness of the world, and how rough it can be. And he plays it so well. I'm taken aback every time we do a scene together because he is very focused. Our actual friendship has grown with the friendship on screen, which is really great."

