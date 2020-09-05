Don’t Try to Be ‘Singham’: PM Modi Tells New Police Officers

New police officers should not be influenced by films like Singham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said, in an address to the 2018 batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy through video conferencing.

"“Some policemen want to first show off... scare people... when they first join duty. They feel their names are good enough to make anti-social elements tremble in fear.... after watching films like ‘Singham’, it gets to them, and because of it the work that needs to be done suffers.”" - PM Modi, according to PTI

According to PTI, PM Modi also warned them against indulging in wrongdoing, saying that they would end up in trouble, with the help of technology – which is also useful for better policing.

On Policing in Kashmir

PM Modi, in response to a woman probationer, said that people of Kashmir are “lovely” people with special ability to learn new things, reported PTI.

Stating that he is “very connected with these people” and that “they treat you with so much love”, PM Modi said: “All of us together will have to work towards stopping the children from taking a wrong direction.”

"“And this can be done by our women police officers efficiently. Our women force can effectively work in educating the mothers and bringing back those children. I am confident if you do that, in the initial stage itself we can prevent our children from getting into the wrong path.” " - PM ModiTechnology is Also Becoming a Musibat: PM Modi "“Nowadays technology plays an important role in crime detection, be it CCTV footage, mobile tracking...it helps you in a big way. But, the same technology is also responsible for suspension of police personnel nowadays.” " - PM Modi

“The way technology is helpful, it is also becoming a cause of musibat (difficulty)...and police are subjected to it more,” said PM Modi, according to PTI.

Further, PM Modi also reportedly said that police officials ought to train people to see how technology can be used positively, considering big data and artificial intelligence can be used as “weapons for better policing”.

‘Humane’ Side of the Khakhi

“During coronavirus times, police used to sing songs to create awareness, used to feed the poor and take patients,” said the PM talking about the humane side of the police force.

"“These scenes were witnessed by people... During coronavirus, humanity worked in Khaki uniform.” "The Stress of Working as Cops

In response to one of the cadets over stress faced by the police force, PM Modi stated that farmers also faced stress.

According to PTI, PM Modi also said that yoga and pranayama helped with stress.

Asking that police stations be made centres of social stress, PM Modi said the police stations should be kept neat and clean, as well.

Further, he asked the cadets to leverage the inherent strength of the society in order to garner success in citizen-friendly objectives, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI.)

