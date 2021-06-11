‘Don’t think he’ll get justice’: Mukul Rohatgi on Pak allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction

Swarajya

What did the experts and studies say about the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19? The Indian Bar Association (IBA) has filed a lawsuit against Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), for allegedly distributing false information on the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. The IBA on 25 May served Swaminathan with a court notice, alleging that she was "spreading disinformation and misguiding the people of India in order to fulfil her agenda," and that she was "causing further damage".