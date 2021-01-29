Don’t Step Back, We’re With You: Rahul Gandhi’s Message to Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 29 January, addressed a press conference, stating, “I want to say to the farmers that we are with you, do not step back even by an inch, do not let them take your lands.”

“The government must not think that farmers are going back to their homes, they are not. My concern is that the situation is going to spread. We need a conversation with farmers,” he said.

Gandhi began by explaining in his own words what the three contentious farm laws mean, saying that the first law destroys the mandi system, the second allows unlimited storage of grains and other materials, making it impossible for farmers to negotiate and the third says that farmers cannot go to court even if they have any grievances.

Gandhi stressed that the farmers are protesting because the government is destroying their livelihood, adding that what is being done to them is ‘criminal.’

Speaking about the violence in Delhi on 26 January, Gandhi questioned why people had been allowed inside the Red Fort and why they had not been stopped.

“Ask the Home Minister what the objective was, of letting those people inside the premises,” he said. “Isn’t it a lapse on the part of Home Ministry?” he added.

He also said that the government should know that farmers' protests will not stop here and that it would spread elsewhere as well, creating instability which is not good for the country.

He also directly lashed out at PM Modi over the farm laws. Earlier in the day too, Gandhi had taken to Twitter to alleged that PM Modi was "weakening" India by "attacking" farmers.

"PM is weakening India by attacking our farmers and workers. Only anti-national forces will benefit," he tweeted in Hindi.

PM हमारे किसान-मज़दूर पर वार करके भारत को कमज़ोर कर रहे हैं।



फ़ायदा सिर्फ़ देश-विरोधी ताक़तों का होगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2021

