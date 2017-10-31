I Don’t See Myself in London For Very Long, Says Chelsea’s Striker Alvaro Morata

Morata moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer from Real Madrid and become Chelsea's record signing.

New Delhi: Chelsea star striker Alvaro Morata admitted that he does not plan on staying in London for a long time, saying he finds there is “too much stress” to life in England’s capital city.

Morata moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer from Real Madrid and become Chelsea’s record signing in a deal that cost an initial £58 million. Prior to it, the 25-year-old spent two years at Juventus, where he won two Serie A titles.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge, Morata has quickly got up to speed with the Premier League – scoring six goals in nine appearances – but it is the pace of life off the pitch which is taking its toll on the forward.

Speaking in an interview with La Gazetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old said: “I live in downtown Chelsea.

“What fascinates me about London is its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long.

“It’s too big, too much stress, too much of a metropolis.”

When then asked about his time at Juve, Morata replied: “The disappointment [of leaving Juventus] was enormous, I found myself back to the starting point. They [Real Madrid] treated me like the guy I was before the two Italian seasons.

“Italy for a Spaniard is the best country to live. You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juve.”

“My wife would like to live in Spain, I in Italy. Here too, we can find a compromise.”

Morata was signed at Juventus by Antonio Conte, before the Italian left to take over the national side.

And the Spaniard, 25, insists he’s thrilled to finally played under the Blues boss — having come close to joining last summer.

He added: “I came here because Antonio Conte was here.

“We started talking about a potential transfer last summer and in the end, I really did move to London. He’s very excitable, but he cares about the finer details. You can tell he was playing at a massive club before going into management.”

Chelsea will next clash with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, in their Champions League group stage game, while in EPL, the Blues will take on Manchester United on 5th November at their home.